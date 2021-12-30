B-Vibe

Rimming Plug

$252.99 $170.59

Buy Now Review It

At Ella Paradis

Meet the b-Vibe Rimming Plug, the first premium plug engineered to incorporate rotating beads for a rimming sensation and powerful tip vibration for orgasmic stimulation. This compact, certified body-safe, seamless, silicone plug is powerfully charged to stimulate all the right spots. Use with or without the wireless remote control that not only makes use a breeze, it also allows for diverse couple play possibilities. Highlights: Soft, seamless silicone plug with remote 6 vibration intensity levels of 6 vibration patterns Remote control technology that works up to 30 feet away Splash proof, shower friendly, and easy to clean Lithium Ion battery runs 1.5 hours on a single charge USB rechargeable - empty to full in 2 hours Convenient, discreet travel case included For user manual, click here.