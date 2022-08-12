B-Vibe

B-vibe Anal Training Butt Plug Set

Anal douche? Check. Lubricant applicator? Check. Multiple butt plugs? Check, check, and check. This stellar all-in-one kit from b-Vibe ushers you into the delights of anal play, with a detailed education guide alongside 3 body-safe silicone butt plugs. Presented in a sturdy box, all 3 butt plugs nestle within a black zippered travel case, ready and waiting to bring pleasure to your posterior. Each plug features a long, tapered shape with a slim, flexible neck and flared base for complete comfort and peace of mind during play. For beginners, the smallest plug measures 4 inches in length and 3.25 inches around, making it ideal as a first-time or warm-up toy. The medium plug features 6 vibration patterns and can be recharged with the included magnetic charge cable. It measures 5.5 inches in length and 4 inches around. The large plug houses a pair of jiggly weighted balls to add a fulfilling pressure to its full-up sensations. It measures 5.5 inches in length and 5 inches around. Use the included anal douche for clean preparation before play, and the smooth-tipped lubricant applicator for hard-to-reach internal places before you begin. Be sure to have a read through the included Complete Guide to Anal Play booklet for great advice and tips on how to get the most enjoyment from anal adventures. Other than your eager booty, all you'll need to enjoy your kit to the fullest is a generous helping of water-based anal lubricant.