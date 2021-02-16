Beekeepers Naturals

B.soothed Cough Syrup

$14.99

Buy Now Review It

NEW SCIENCE BACKED REMEDY: Feeling lousy? Ditch the artificial cherry-flavored syrup. B.Soothed is your clean cough syrup, formulated with nature’s most powerful science-backed defenders to help you feel better when it matters most POWERED BY NATURE: B.Soothed is formulated with natural & plant-based ingredients like buckwheat honey, elderberry, chaga and propolis to help you get back on your feet & kick your immune system into gear CLEAN UP YOUR MEDICINE CABINET: B.Soothed Cough Syrup is a clean & nontoxic remedy that works. No Refined Sugars, No Artificial Colors/Flavors, Gluten-Free, Soy-Free, No Cheap Fillers, No Hormone Disrupting Chemicals, Nothing Unnecessary CLEAN & SIMPLE INGREDIENTS: Unpasteurized buckwheat honey, bee propolis resin, elderberry fruit extract, chaga mushroom extract, grape seed extract, olive leaf extract, glycerin, purified water, citric acid, potassium sorbate BENEFITS: Supports Respiratory Comfort, Scratchy Throat Relief, Soothing Recovery Support, Immune Support, Antioxidants, Natural Remedy. Beekeeper’s Naturals cuts zero corners when it comes to sourcing and formulating the purest, most effective remedies for your medicine cabinet. Their products are painstakingly tested for quality, potency, and purity