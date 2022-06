AestheticsRx

B Serum

$109.00

Buy Now Review It

At AestheticsRx

Start your day with a dose of hydration, skin support, and antioxidant protection with this multi-action powerhouse. NIACINAMIDE (VITAMIN B3) + PANTHENOL (VITAMIN B5) + HYALURONIC ACID + SODIUM PCA Stimulates fibroblast and collagen production Helps prevent the appearance of premature ageing Up to 48 hours moisturisation Strengthens skin barrier Oil-free and brightening