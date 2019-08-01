Superdrug

B. Pure Micellar Water 100ml

£1.99

Buy Now Review It

At Superdrug

I've had this product for over 3/4 months. I bought this product as it was an easy brand I knew was cruelty free, which is amazing!, but i've been disappointed with the product. The see-through product and 'Micellar water' sell makes you think its very natural but actually this product as a strong chemically smell and it always stings my eyes. It's not very good at removing makeup and feels more oily than anything when applying. I also don't like how the product dispenses - i have to squeeze the bottle to get a small amount onto the cotton pad but i will say you don't need much product. I do continue to use the product despite these negatives - I have very acne prone skin and this doesn't set off anything so that's a bonus.