DevaCurl

B’leave-in Miracle Curl Plumper – Texture & Volume

A lightweight leave-in gelée for natural curls Formulated with wheat protein, lemongrass & chamomile extracts Offers moisturizing, conditioning & strengthening benefits Adds instant shine, volume & plumpness to curls Infused with a lush, refreshing scent of Lemongrass Creates soft, smooth, defined & touchable curls Free of parabens, sulfates & silicone To use: Rub between palms & apply generously to wet or damp curls. Glide downward to elongate or scrunch onto hair in an upward motion to add body & to play up your natural texture