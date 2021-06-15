Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Makeup
Superfluid
B.l.u.r. Primer Moisturizer
£23.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Superfluid
B.L.U.R. Primer Moisturizer
Need a few alternatives?
Milk Makeup
Hydro Grip Primer
BUY
£29.00
Cult Beauty
Tatcha
The Silk Canvas
BUY
C$68.00
Sephora
Tatcha
The Liquid Silk Canvas
BUY
$52.00
Tatcha
Tatcha
The Silk Canvas
BUY
$52.00
Tatcha
More from Superfluid
Superfluid
B.l.u.r. Primer Moisturizer
BUY
£23.00
Superfluid
Superfluid
Cooler Eye Gel
BUY
£15.00
Superfluid
Superfluid
Superbalm Lip Balm
BUY
£13.00
Superfluid
Superfluid
Filling The Gap Clear Brow Gel
BUY
£14.00
Superfluid
More from Makeup
Make Up For Ever
Ultra Hd Pressed Powder
BUY
£20.54
FeelUnique
Lottie London
Ready Set! Go Matte Translucent Finishing Powder
BUY
£5.45
FeelUnique
The Ordinary
Serum Foundation
BUY
£5.70
Boots
Maybelline
Fit Me Matte & Poreless Liquid Foundation
BUY
£5.99
Boots
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted