Drunk Elephant

B-hydra Intensive Hydration Serum

£44.00

Buy Now Review It

At Cult Beauty

You might well have seen Drunk Elephant’s B-Hydra Intensive Hydration Serum all over the press, beauty blogs and Instagram – trust us, it’s there for good reason. Uniquely formulated with provitamin B5 and pineapple ceramides, this ultra-hydrating gel attracts and holds moisture, helping to improve your skin’s barrier function to leave it looking healthy and illuminated. A complex of watermelon rind, apple and lentil provides 24-hour hydration and significantly reduces the appearance of fine lines. Barberry extract soothes, while a sodium hyaluronate cross-polymer soaks into skin to provide even more hydration and guard against free radicals. With a pH level of 5.5, Drunk Elephant considers this ideal for all skin types (it’s also vegan and gluten-free) so get ready for your skin to look brighter and more youthful with every application. The airtight (and cute!) container also helps the formula to stay super-fresh.