elho

B.for Soft Round 14cm

£3.89

Buy Now Review It

At elho

Get Inspired The b.for soft round is a beautiful addition to every interior and will bring many years of joy. Bring out the best in your flowers and houseplants with this sophisticated pot with its soft, round shapes. The flowerpot is watertight so you can put it on your wooden table or windowsill without having to worry: stains are a thing of the past! Choose your size in the colour that matches your style. Combine several pots with small trees or houseplants in shades of grey and give your interior a contemporary touch! Technical specification Size ⌀ 13.8 x H 12.5 cm Volume 1.6 l Weight 135 g Color delicate pink Shape round Material regenerated polypropylene Type flowerpot Suitable for indoor Product Warranty 3 years Wheels no Watering System no Drainage System no Elevated Bottom no Drill Holes no Optional Drill Holes no, no Container proof yes EAN 8711904349196 b.for collection Would you like to go for the stylish flowerpot with the soft curves, or do you prefer the geometric design as an eye-catcher in your interior? The b.for collection flowerpots are beautiful additions to any interior and truly let flowers and houseplants come into their own. Choose the size in the colour that suits you, combine several pots, and add a modern touch to your interior!