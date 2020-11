House Dogge

Inspired by the soulful character of her Olde English Bulldogge, Angela Medlin, founder of House Dogge, designs fun and environmentally thoughtful dog toys and accessories. The B-Boo Leash brings modern design to dog walking, with a vegetable-tanned leash and sustainably grown and hand-sanded bamboo handle in your choice of pop color.