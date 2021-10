Urban Outfitters

Aziza Printed Chenille Rug

$189.00 $159.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Inspired by vintage finds, this printed rug features a geometric print on a low-profile chenille ground that’s so soft underfoot. Exclusively at Urban Outfitters, this design features a blend of warm colors with a unique geo design that feels practically one-of-a-kind, made by us just for you! Trimmed with fringed edges. Recommended for use with a rug pad - sold separately.