The Ordinary

Azelaic Acid Suspension 10%

Suitable for all skin types, the Azelaic Acid Suspension 10% 30ml is a versatile, multi-functioning gel that will leave users with a uniform and glowing complexion. Since it was founded in 2013 by Brandon Troaxe, The Ordinary has created a multitude of products that use tried-and-tested ingredients at affordable prices. The Azelaic Acid Suspension is no exception to this, utilizing the azelaic acid commonly found in grains. This product boasts an easy-to-apply formula that helps to reduce blemishes, as well as areas of uneven pigmentation. Working as a powerful antioxidant, regular use of the suspension can leave skin feeling refreshed, vibrant and uniform in tone. As the gel is easy to apply, a range of suitable ages can use it and be rewarded with the effects. This product should be applied directly to the face in both the morning and evening, either as a standalone product or as part of a broader skincare routine. Always follow the usage guidelines as specified in the packaging, as not doing so can cause skin sensitivity. Regular usage of this product will lead to a visible improvement to skin uniformity and color.