Azalea Forest Green With Gold Metal Base Swivel Chair & Ottoman Set

Add unique retro style and make the most of your living space with the Novogratz Swivel Chair and Ottoman Set. Designed with a sturdy frame and an elegant barrel aesthetic, the Azalea features a sculptural silhouette and a beautifully contoured and sleek seat back. Bold, yet refined, this swivel chair lets you lounge in all-over comfort and contemporary appeal. A sublime accent chair that will add a touch of Hollywood glam to any space, Azalea comes upholstered in a luxurious forest green velvet fabric with elegant border welting for an upscale, classic look. Elegant button tufting and comfortable, spacious seating completes the playfully retro look. Its stunning and distinctive circular gold metal base features a 360 degree swivel, allowing you to spin around on its gold base while sipping a cocktail or reading a book, making it the perfect addition to any entryway, office, living room or bedroom. A match made in heaven, the Novogratz Azalea Swivel Chair & Ottoman Set is a great way to introduce retro style and velvety comfort to the modern home.