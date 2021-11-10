UninhibitedQueen

Ayurvedic Hair Growth Oil, Now 8 Ounces, With Leak Proof Bottles

Handmade Materials: Extra Virgin Olive oil, Grapeseed oil, Henna, Neem, Amla, Brahmi, Fenugreek, Indigo, Tumeric, Dried Rosemary, Green tea, Nettle leaf, Moringa powder Volume: 8 fluid ounces Great news. My Ayurvedic Hair oil is back!!! The bottle has doubled in size from 4 ounces to 8 ounces. All bottles are now 100% leak proof, with a separate dispenser cap included for your convenience. With a price increase of only $1.75 per 4 ounces. You spoke I listened!! No more inconvenient spills upon delivery. As always, thank you for your continued support. While the packing has received a face-lift, this hair oil is still richly infused with the same Ayurvedic herbs you love. The ingredient measurements/ratios from my original formula has not changed. I still use the same amount of every ingredient to each 64 oz batch produced, with the added bonus of 2 tablespoons of Nettle leaf, and 2 tablesspoons of Moringa powder.The Fenugreek and Tumeric still produce the same sweet scent. The oil is still light and very moisturizing. I added Nettle leaf and Moringa powder, because they are a natural DHT blocker. A condition I specifically wanted to start treating before it started, as I can see that thinning in the crown area runs in my family, for men and woman. Dihydrotestosterone (DHT) is an androgen hormone that is inherited through the bloodline, causing male and female pattern baldness in the crown and temple area. Once it’s freely flowing through your bloodstream, DHT can then link to receptors on the hair follicles in your scalp, causing them to shrink and become less capable of supporting a healthy head of hair, causing the hair to thin and fall out over time. If you can start using a DHT blocker for treatment before the hair follicles completely die, you can partially, and sometimes fully reverse your hair loss. Nettle leaf and Moringa powder are one of the most effective organic herbs that block DHT. This Ayurvedic hair growth oil promotes extreme stimulation of the hair follicles, which will increase your normal monthly hair growth rate. Helps to combat dandruff, dry or itchy scalp, and split ends. This oil can be used for daily scalp massages, moisture sealant, pre-poo, hot oil treatment, and as an added nourishing boost to any of your deep conditioners. Safe for all hair types. DISCLAIMER: Products contain, organic food items, herbs and essential oils, if you are allergic to ANY these of items please don't purchase/use the products. Not liable or responsible for illness or allergic reaction. Please read instruction and always do the 24 hour skin test before use. Base oils: Extra Virgin Olive oil, Grapeseed oil Ayurvedic Powders and herbs: Henna, Neem, Amla, Brahmi, Fenugreek, Indigo,Tumeric, Aloe vera, Dried Rosemary, Green tea, Organic Nettle leaf, Moringa powder. Directions: Part hair into small sections. Evenly apply product with a light hand onto each parted section, and around the hairline. Gently massage your scalp for one to two minutes and style as usual. Ingredient benefits: Henna helps restore the pH of the scalp to its natural acid-alkaline level, thus strengthening the hair follicles. It nourishes your scalp and hair, helping to turn dry, damaged and unhealthy hair, soft, shiny, and manageable. Neem, known for its medicinal properties is an effective herb to treat hair loss. Due to its antibacterial, antifungal and anti-inflammatory properties, neem is an excellent way to curb dandruff. It helps the hair follicles to become stronger and also encourages hair growth. Amla has phyto-nutrients, vitamins and minerals which help in increasing the scalp circulation and stimulate healthy growth. The vitamin C in amla produces collagen protein. This helps in stimulating hair growth, both length and volume wise. Brahmi helps provide strength and nourishment through the scalp, strengthening the blood vessels; thus, oxygen and nutrients stimulate hair growth and prevent hair loss. The alkaloids in Brahmi bind to the proteins in the hair shaft producing stronger and thicker hair. Fenugreek has high protein and nicotinic acid content, which are known to be beneficial against hair fall and dandruff, and in treating a variety of scalp issues like dryness of hair, baldness and hair thinning. Indigo Powder treats and prevents premature greying. It can lead to new hair growth and treat baldness. It treats dandruff and conditions dry hair. It prevents scalp infections and soothes the scalp. It smoothens the tangles, makes your hair thicker, more manageable and lustrous. Turmeric root is rich in an active compounds called curcumin, which has powerful anti-inflammatory effects and acts as a natural antiseptic. These compounds have the ability to absorb vitamin D and stimulate hair growth. Turmeric’s anti-inflammatory properties also help to purify the scalp and reduce dandruff. Aloe Vera Powder adds moisture to any ayurvedic and natural hair care recipes. Conditions the hair. Nourishes new growth. Soothes and heals irritated scalp. Stimulates hair growth.