AllSaints

Ayra Leather Fringed Biker Jacket

$659.00 $355.50

Buy Now Review It

At AllSaints

Say hello to the Arya Biker, it's got tassels. Crafted from leather with a clean finish. Shaped to a boxy silhouette, it's finished with an asymmetrical zip closure and metal hardware. Zip closure Classic collar Long sleeves Suede collar Two lower pockets Silver hardware Belt loop detail Recycled lining Asymmetrical zip Fringed detail along back and arms Slightly cropped fit Model is 5'11"/180cm and is wearing size US 6 Explore our leather hub for care details and more - take a look AllSaints leather products support responsible manufacturing via the Leather Working Group - find out more