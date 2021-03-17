Miski Metal

Aymara Acrylic Earring

I’m fascinated with the increasing loss of traditional lifeways and arts as we “progress” into a more globalized world. Through the clear lens of this pattern I designed, inspired by traditional Aymara pottery designs, we see ourselves and our world in the present with new perspective. Materials: etched green glass-colored acrylic and sterling silver findings. They’re versatile and blend well with their environments like all original cultures. They’re also lightweight and really cool to look at :)