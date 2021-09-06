Aykasa

Aykasa Maxi Crate

£25.00

At Kidly

The KIDLY view "These stylish crates are perfect for creative storage through the home." Catherine, Buyer Large stackable storage Made from food-safe plastic Foldable design Great for bigger items Info & Care PP plastic 100% recyclable Wipe clean The full story For all their big bits and bobs, the foldable and stackable Maxi Crate keeps them organised. Made from recyclable plastic, they are sturdy and versatile, just what you want from a storage solution. Created in modern colours, the PP plastic designs are also food-safe, they are ideal for keeping their weaning products and bottles arranged in the kitchen. What's in the box? 1 x Aykasa Maxi Crate