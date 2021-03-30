Aykasa

Aykasa Folding Stackable Storage In Midi Crates

£10.00

Buy Now Review It

At The Bebe Hive

The stackable crates from Aykasa are changing living spaces. Toys no longer have to be hidden away in clunky storage boxes! When not in use the storage crates are just 3cm tall and can be easily stacked and stored away until needed. The colour options allow you to cater your storage to your interior and honestly, it's FUN! Use the crates to store toys, kids underwear and clothing. The list is endless. Brights, rainbow, muted tones...so many options! Available in 3 sizes - mini, midi + maxi. Made From: Made from 100% Recyclable food safe Plastic Size: 40 x 30 x 14 cm or when folded flat 40 x 30 x 3 cm Care: Wipe clean. Each panel is removable. Good To Know: 100% recyclable