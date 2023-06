Baggu

Awning Stripe Standard Reusable Bag

$20.00

Buy Now Review It

At Paul Smith

BAGGU's best selling reusable bag isn't just for the grocery store, it goes everywhere and hauls almost anything. Made with 100% recycled nylon filament yarn. This 100% recycled ripstop nylon yarn is produced from pre-consumer waste, which saves scrap material from being land-filled, conserves petroleum resources, and reduces greenhouse gas emissions.