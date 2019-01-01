Tammy Fender

Awakening Eye Gel

£70.83

At Saks Fifth Avenue

WHAT IT IS. . An ultra-nourishing eye cream to support the most delicate skin tissues. Made in USA.WHAT IT DOES. . Awakeing Eye Gel is an array of plant remedies, including those used in the European herbal tradition to soothe and quench tired eyes. This hydrating formula is light and silky enough to be worn layered underneath a favorite moisturizer or serum, or worn alone.HOW TO USE IT. . With the fingertips, apply a pea size amount around the eye area, gently patting the gel into your skin as it absorbs. Use morning and evening layered underneath your favorite Crème or serum.INGREDIENTS. *Rosmarinus Officinalis (Rosemary) Leaf Water, *Daucus Carota Sativa (Carrot) Seed Water, *Cucumis Sativus (Cucumber) Fruit Water, ^Glycerin, ^Castor Isostearate Succinate, ^Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, ^Emulsifying Wax, *Persea Gratissima (Avocado) Oil, ^Stearyl Olivate (Olive), ^Behenyl Olivate (Olive), Rosmarinus Officinalis (Rosemary) Leaf Extract, Pisum Sativum (Pea) Extract, Hyaluronic Acid, Adansonia Digitata (Baobab) Pulp Extract, Hibiscus Sabdariffa (White Hibiscus) Flower Extract, Rosa Mosqueta (Rosehip) Fruit Oil, Lilium Candidum (White Lily) Flower Extract, Glycolipids, Sclerotium Gum (Mushroom), *Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Oil, Sambucus Nigra (Elder) Flower Extract, Euphrasia Officinalis (Eye Bright Herb) Extract, Olibanum (Frankincense) Oil, Myrtus Communis (Myrtle) Oil, Tocopherol, ^Glyceryl Polyacrylate, ^Sodium Benzoate, ^Potassium Sorbate^Vegetal Source*Certified Organic