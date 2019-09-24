Search
Products fromShopBeautySkin Care
Tammy Fender

Awakening Eye Gel

$84.00
At Follain
An anti-aging, anti-redness, and anti-inflammation eye treatment fueled by Omega 3s and 6s and the powerful vitamins, flavonoids and tannins of eye bright.
Featured in 1 story
A Derm's Guide To Reducing Puffiness, Fast
by Erika Stalder