United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Foria
Awaken Arousal Oil With Cbd
$48.00$34.00
At Foria
Meet our bestselling Intimacy formula. This unique topical works with your body to enhance pleasure, ease discomfort, and help make great sex even better with a blend of broad-spectrum CBD and organic botanicals. Awaken was designed to support sexual wellness for women and people with vulvas – solo or with a partner. We take “clean” to a whole new level. Not only do all of our Intimacy formulas use 100% all-natural and organic botanicals, they have no fragrances, additives, or synthetic anything – ever.