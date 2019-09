Libbey

Awa 16-piece Clear Glass Drinkware Set

$23.68

Buy Now Review It

At The Home Depot

Summer isn't just your favorite season. It's your lifestyle. And you've got the fun, rippled, bubbly polka-dot glassware to prove it. Which means you're serving up your very best daiquiris and sunsets all year long, keeping summer alive 1-boozy brunch at a time.