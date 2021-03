Topshop

Avril Girlfriend Jeans

$80.00 $39.97

About This Item Details Fit: this style fits true to size. - Zip fly with button closure - Belt loops - 5 pocket construction - Faded and whiskering detail - Girlfriend fit - Imported This item cannot be shipped to Canada. Fiber Content Main: 100% cotton Other: 65% cotton, 35% polyester Care Machine wash