Avon

Avon Chi Essentials Hair Color

$32.00

At Avon

Ammonia-free and gluten-free — get salon color (without the salon!). Avon CHI Essentials Hair Color blends professional formulas with aloe, silk, olive oil and other natural ingredients to give you vibrant color, guaranteed gray coverage and radiant shine. Paraben-free, PABA-free, phthalate-free and sulfate-free. Just the good stuff for gorgeous, healthy hair! Not to mention, everyone will be envious of your luscious locks. Everything you need: • Bottle of color, 2 fl. oz. • Developer, 2.5 fl. oz. • CHI Essential Shampoo, 1 fl. oz. • CHI Essential Serum, .5 fl. oz. • Pair of gloves • Shower cap • Instructions BENEFITS • Luxurious, rich color provides 100% gray coverage • Has a non-drippy, liquid-gel formula for easy application • Comes with a TSA-friendly shampoo, conditioner and serum • Paraben-free, PABA-free and phthalate-free (just the good stuff for gorgeous, healthy hair!) • Ammonia-free, gluten-free Key Ingredients • Aloe - with vitamins and essential nutrients to help nourish every strand • Silk – a natural protein that helps strengthen hair • Olive oil - infuses hair with replenishing moisture Made in USA.