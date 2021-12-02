Ere Perez

Ere Perez Avocado Waterproof Mascara This Product Is: a waterproof, smudge-proof, black mascara Good For: all skin types including sensitive skin and eyes Why We Love It: Ere Perez Avocado Waterproof Mascara is a volumizing mascara made with mamey and avocado oils, considered to stimulate growth and promote lash strength. This natural mascara is waterproof, smudge-proof, full black coverage and amazing 24-hour wear, and made with the highest quality natural ingredients making it friendly to sensitive eyes.