Easily preserve avocados for later use with these reusable silicone covers. To use, simply push the leftover half into the appropriately sized hugger and place it in the fridge until you’re ready to use the rest—a tight seal locks in moisture and prevents exposure to circulating air, helping prevent spoiling and dehydration. To use, simply slip the narrow end of the avocado into the hugger, then pull the flexible hugger up over the back until the cut half is completely enclosed. Thanks to a reversible “pit pocket,” avocado halves fit both with and without their pits. Food-safe, silicone huggers are BPA- and phthalate-free and dishwasher-, freezer- and microwave-safe. Set of two includes one small and one large Avocado Hugger. Wondering how to select the best avocados or other produce? Click here to read tips from a produce-stand manager.