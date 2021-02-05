United States
Avocado Green Mattress
Avocado Molded Latex Pillow
$99.00
At Avocado Mattress
Need more from your pillow? We designed our Molded Latex Pillow for back- and side-sleepers and others in need of a firmer pillow for greater neck support. The pillow, molded from a charcoal-infused latex core, holds its shape evenly and regulates temperature while eliminating odors and excess moisture. A removable, GOTS organic certified cotton cover is soft, light, and easy to clean. Toss and turn no more.