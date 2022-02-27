Glow Recipe

Avocado Melt Retinol Eye Sleeping Mask

At Mecca

The MECCA view: The perfect pair to the most loved Avocado Melt Sleeping Mask comes the Avocado Melt Retinol Eye sleeping mask that has been formulated with coffeeberry, encapsulated retinol and the star ingredient avocado. This must-have eye mask works while you get your beauty sleep so when you wake you are left with plump, firm and de-puffed under eyes. This product has been dermatologist and ophthalmologist tested. Key ingredients: Encapsulated retinol: addresses the damage caused by daily exposure to pollutants and other free radicals. It is more gentle than traditional retinol treatments. Avocado: this nutrient rich fruit is high in antioxidants such as vitamin e and c, which are known to fight wrinkles and environmental aggressors. Coffeeberry: packed with antioxidants works to revitalise and neutralise free radicals in the skin. Niacinamide: a water soluble antioxidant that visibly restores the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Squalane: a hydrating and non-comedogenic oil that offers anti ageing benefits. Consumer testing results: Clinical Results: In a consumer testing panel of 24 participants: 100% said their eye area felt more moisturized after 1 week of use 100% said dryness was less visible after 1 week of use Made without: Parabens, sulfates, phthalates, synthetic fragrances, dyes and animal products. Pair it with: Glow Recipe Avocado Melt Sleeping Mask Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Sleeping Mask MECCA MAX NIGHT DUTY Hydrating Overnight Jelly Mask Learn more about: Squalane Want to learn how to incorporate retinol into your skin routine? Read about it here