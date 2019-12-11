Pai

Avocado & Jojoba Hydrating Day Cream

$55.00

Buy Now Review It

At Credo

Pai Avocado & Jojoba Hydrating Day Cream This Product Is: a hydrating facial day cream Good for:dry, sensitive and normal skin types Why We Love It:Pai Hydrating Day Cream is formulated to hydrate and protect dry and sensitive skin usingclean and organicingredients. This vitamin-rich formula absorbs into this skin, leaving it moisturized and conditioned. Organic Avocado & Jojoba oils combat dryness while intensively nourishing and replenishing the skin. Delicately scented with Jasmine and May Chang, the silky formula melts away to reveal a glowing and revitalized complexion.