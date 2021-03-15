United States
Avocado
Avocado Green Pillow
$89.00
At Avocado
Our loveable non-toxic pillow has an adjustable fill, made from GOLS organic certified latex and GOTS organic certified kapok. The fill is stuffed within an inner organic jersey cotton liner. The liner lives inside a machine-washable, zippered GOTS organic certified quilted cotton cover. Our Green Pillow delivers a natural, fresh, medium-plush feel. GREENGUARD Gold certified, vegan, and handmade in Los Angeles. Pillow sold with an extra fill bag for simple, customized comfort.