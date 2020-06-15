Phlemuns

Avocado Cloud Mask

$29.00

Orders fulfilled and shipped from Los Angeles. Listed Price Includes Sales Taxes. PHLEMUNS Double Layer Non-Medical Face Mask in Avocado Cloud Print. PRODUCT UPDATED: New One-Size Fit Featuring Adjustable Straps and Nose Bridge. Product Details: Outer Layer- 50% Cotton 50% Polyester Inside Layer (Face Layer) - 100% Cotton (2) Grommet details Hidden Adjustable Nose Bridge One Size ( 5 X 6 inches ) 10 inch Elastic Adjustable Straps Reusable - Sustainable for continues use Machine Washable & Air Dry Made in Los Angeles