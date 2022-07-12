The Body Shop

Avocado Body Scrub

Gently buff that beautiful body to silky softness with our Avocado Body Scrub. Now made with 96% ingredients of natural origin, including sustainably sourced Hass avocado oil from South Africa, our rich and creamy body exfoliator buffs away dead skin cells to leave dry skin feeling softer and smoother. It leaves your birthday suit looking radiant too. This fresh-smelling scrub now comes in recyclable packaging.* The tub is also made with 100% recycled plastic, including Community Fair Trade recycled plastic from India. This means you can love your planet while you love and buff your body. *Where local facilities allow. Rich body exfoliator Perfect for dry skin Leave skin feeling softer and smoother Smell delicately fresh and creamy Made with 96% ingredients of natural origin Certified by The Vegan Society