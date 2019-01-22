Hair Food

Avocado & Argan Smooth Hair Oil

$11.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Feed your hair with Hair Food Avocado & Argan Oil Sulfate Free Smoothing Color Safe Hair Oil treatment. Infused with the gentle essences of moisturizing avocado and smoothing argan oil, our sulfate free avocado and argan oil recipe works to soften and smooth hair that might feel a little thirsty, and leave your hair looking, feeling and smelling totally pampered.Inspired by clean, simple ingredients like the ones you'd find in your own kitchen, our recipe for flowing, soft and touchable hair is sulfate free, paraben free and dye free. Because what goes on your body is just as important as what you put in it.We at Hair Food believe in something simple. Hair should be nourished, the same way we nourish our bodies. All of our recipes are inspired by fresh and nourishing ingredients, crafted to be safe for color treated hair, and sulfate free, dye free and paraben free. Our sulfate free Hair Food Avocado & Argan Oil collection is specially crafted to smooth your strands the way you need it, without the things you don't need.