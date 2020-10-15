Aviator Nation

Aviator Nation Logo Sweatshirt

The Logo Sweatshirt. A Classic. The most comfortable sweatshirt you'll ever own. Our single needle stitch work gives each garment a unique, one of a kind effect. All of our products go through an intense breaking-down process that gives them a vintage feel you'll love because it's broken in from day one of wearing it. You're going to live in this sweatshirt. - Sweatshirts are UNISEX sizing - Hand sewn in our own factory in the heart of Los Angeles - Tri-Blend Fabric: 50% Cotton, 37% Polyester, 13% Rayon - Machine wash cold with like colors. Hang or tumble dry on low