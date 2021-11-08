The Drop

Avery Square Toe Two Strap High Heeled Sandal

$45.93

Buy Now Review It

100% Polyurethane Imported Synthetic lining Slip On closure Staples by The Drop An ode to 90's minimalism with the square toe of our dreams. Instantly elevate any look with this 3.5" sandal. The Drop is your inside source for must-have style inspiration from global influencers. Shop limited-edition collections and discover chic wardrobe essentials from Staples by the Drop. Look out for trend inspiration, exclusive brand collaborations, and expert styling tips from those in the know.