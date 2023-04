Sheridan

Averie Slippers

$69.99 $48.99

Buy Now Review It

At Sheridan

The Averie slipper comes in a slide style with a modern twisted upper design. Crafted in Turkey with a Turkish cotton outer, it comes in three sizes. Product Code: S9KS Fibre Content: Main: 100% Cotton. Foam: Polyethylene. Sole: Polyethylene Designed in: Australia Made in: Turkey