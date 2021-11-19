Madewell

Averdon Coat In Herringbone Insuluxe Fabric

$298.00 $208.60

Buy Now Review It

At Madewell

Slightly oversized to layer over sweaters, this timeless herringbone coat is a true investment piece with a double-breasted fit, wide lapels and flap pockets on the outside (plus one for your phone inside). FYI, our signature Insuluxe fabric is a best seller for a reason: Woven in Italy of traceable and sustainable NATIVA™ certified wool (plus a touch of cashmere), it's superwarm and naturally water and wind resistant.