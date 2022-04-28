United States
Steelside™
Avera Steel Accent Cabinet
$105.99$77.99
At Wayfair
This 1-door accent cabinet features a sleek, modern clean-lined silhouette and gives you a spot to store and display a variety of items almost anywhere in your home. It's made from steel with a solid-hued finish that matches most styles and color schemes. The cabinet door showcases a metal mesh pattern for some industrial style, with a magnet installed for easy opening and closing. Above the cabinet is a cubby for magazines and books. Versatile in function, this cabinet boasts a small footprint to allow you to place it next to your sofa, besides your desk, or in your bedroom.