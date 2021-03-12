Avenue Greene

Avenue Greene Wilson 3-seater Sofa

$395.99

At Overstock

Looking for the perfect loveseat to complete your living room décor? Look no further, the Avenue Greene Wilson 3-Seater Sofa is just what you need! Built with a sturdy wood construction that sits on sturdy plastic legs, the Wilson offers long-lasting durability and comfort. Not only is it well built, but it is also beautifully designed. Thanks to its simple modern design, the Wilson can easily be added to any existing home décor! The design includes curved armrests, comfortable foam cushions, a soft velvet upholstery, as well as plastic legs with a wood grain finish. But that's not all! The Avenue Greene Wilson 3-Seater Sofa can be used as a standalone piece or be paired with the matching Avenue Greene Wilson 2-Seater Loveseat Sofa to get the complete look. Available in multiple color options. Simple modern design with curved armrests and a soft velvet upholstery. Comfortably seats three people. Sturdy wood construction with strong plastic legs for long-lasting stability and durability. Pair with the matching 2-seater loveseat sofa (sold separately) to get the complete living room look. Ships in one box. Quick and easy assembly required. Available in multiple color options. 1-year limited warranty. Product dimensions: 74”W x 31.5”D x 34”H. Weight limit: 600 lbs. Net weight: 92 lbs. Shipping dimensions: 68”L x 26”W x 18”H. Gross weight: 102 lbs.