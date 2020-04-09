CLED

Avens Earrings

£136.63

Buy Now Review It

At The Cled

Floating Glacier | Our third story is inspired by the impact of climate change in the Arctic and Antarctic, made to bring awareness to these vital ecosystems. One of our favorite earrings that adds a colorful accent with the mountain avens flower found in the Arctic. • Sold as a pair • Available in Sterling Silver or Gold Vermeil • Hand-formed Eco Gem repurposed from discarded glass bottles • Length 1.8 in | 4.5 cm • Made in Los Angeles • Please allow 1-2 weeks for shipping as all pieces are made to order Please note each piece is individually handmade so size and color may slightly vary from the featured images.