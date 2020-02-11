Marvel

Avengers Infinity Gauntlet Silicone Thanos Oven Glove

Make handeling hot pots and pans a "snap" with this Marvel Infinity Gauntlet silicone oven glove based on the Avengers movies! Protect your hand with the power of the Infinity Stones! Based on the iconic Gauntlet worn by Thanos in the Infinity War and Endgame films, this replica oven mitt is made from food grade, flexible, heat resistant silicone (up to 445 degrees F). Makes a great funny Christmas gift or stocking stuffer for nerdy or geeky fans of Marvel Avengers and Guardians of the Galaxy! For the guy that has everything - now he can conquer the universe... or at least hold hot things. Officially licensed Marvel merchandise. Silicone. Fits left hand only. One size fits all.