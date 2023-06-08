Avène

Avene Thermal Spring Water

The unique and constant composition of Avène Thermal Spring Water gives its soothing and softening properties proven by numerous scientific studies. Tested by dermatologists, it provides soothing benefits for sensitive, hypersensitive and allergic skin. The unique and constant composition of Avène Thermal Spring Water gives it soothing and softening properties proven by numerous scientific studies. Tested by dermatologists, it provides soothing benefits for sensitive, hypersensitive and allergic skin. It works to comfort a range of everyday skin irritations including sunburn, razor burn, facial redness, itching, post-depilatory irritation, eczema and nappy rash. As a daily skincare product, it is suitable for toning, whilst travelling, after the gym or just to refresh the skin in the humid summer months. Formulated to minimise the risk of allergic reaction, non-comedogenic, paraben free and preservative free. Spray a fine mist on your skin. Wait for a few minutes, then gently pat dry. The confidence of healthy skin Suitable For: Family Product Claims: Effectiveness demonstrated by 150 clinical and scientific studies. Size: 300ml Dermatologist Recommended?: Yes KEY FEATURES • • SOOTHING and softening properties • • pH 7.5 • • Low mineral content - does not dry out the skin • • Health and beauty benefits • • Rich in Silicates and trace elements: softening • • Extracted directly at the source and packaged in a sterile environment • • Formulated to minimise the risk of allergic reaction • • Preservative free