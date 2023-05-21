United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Australia
Avène
Thermal Spring Water (10.1 Fl. Oz.)
$18.50$14.80
At DermStore
Avène Thermal Spring Water is a biologically pure, naturally occurring hydrating mist. Trace minerals and silica condition and reduce irritation as they leave a soothing barrier of lightweight moisture over the skin. Ideal for daily use by all skin types, including those with sensitive or stressed skin. Due to a manufacturer packaging change, item received may vary from product image.