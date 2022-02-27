Avène

Soothing Eye Contour Cream

Avène Soothing Eye Contour Cream has been designed to soothe sensitive, dry or irritated fragile eye area skin. It nourishes while puffiness and dark circles are reduced. Enriched with a hydrating and anti-radical agent, pre-tocopheryl, this emulsion hydrates and protects the eye contour and eyelid. Excellent base for make-up. Paraben and fragrance free, it is hypoallergenic and non-comedogenic.