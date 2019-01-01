Avène

Avene Hydrance Rich Hydrating Cream

Rich, softening daily moisturiser to help instantly and visibly replenish the skin with moisture. Formulated with Cohederm™, a unique patented active proven to form water reservoirs in dehydrated skin, for long lasting and effective moisturisation. Also contains Avène Thermal Spring Water Skin to leave skin feeling soothed, supple and radiant. 98% said skin was soft, smooth and nourished after use** Blind study conducted on 70 Korean women who regularly use a hydrating cream, after 21 days with two applications per day