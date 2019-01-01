aveneusa

Very high protection, ultra-fluid sun care, expertly formulated with our patented SunSitive® complex for broad spectrum UVA/UVB protection, and next generation silica for a unique texture innovation.Dry touch, extremely mattifying texture for oily/blemish-prone skin susceptible to sunburn or exposed to intense sunlight. Enriched with a cutting-edge blend of new generation silica that is clinically proven to absorb sweat and sebum produced from sun exposure faster than standard silica, leaving a flawless, nude skin finish without stickiness or shine. Also formulated with Monolaurin, a sebum-regulating active, and Zinc Gluconate to help target blemishes and inflammation. The unique Pierre Fabre SunSitive photo-protection complex® contains just 4 powerful sun care filters, to minimise the chances of irritation whilst remaining incredibly photostable for long lasting results. Developed with two powerful, stabilised anti-oxidants to protect against free radical damage from UV rays: a Vitamin E pre-cursor and an amino-acid pre-cursor. Rich in soothing Avène Thermal Spring Water. Very water resistant. Free of parabens, alcohol, silicone, lanolin and octocrylene. Hypoallergenic and non-comedogenic.