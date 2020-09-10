Aveeno

Therapeutic Shave Gel With Oat For Sensitive Skin

AVEENO Therapeutic Shave Gel with Oat and Vitamin E helps hydrate and protect skin against razor bumps during shaving. Formulated for dry, sensitive skin, this lubricating shave gel provides a close, smooth shave to prevent razor bumps, nicks, and cuts. The formula combines moisturizing lubricants, Vitamin E, and oat, and helps moisturize and relieve dryness. Recommended by dermatologists, AVEENO Therapeutic Shave Gel has no added fragrance that can irritate sensitive skin and it is non-comedogenic.