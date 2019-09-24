Aveeno

Aveeno Positively Radiant Maxglow Peel Off Face Mask, 0.35 Oz

$2.99

Reveal smoother, brighter, more even skin with Aveeno Positively Radiant MaxGlow Peel Off Mask. This smoothing and brightening single-use face mask acts as a soap-free, no-rinse exfoliator that helps lifts away dull, tired skin. From a dermatologist-recommended brand, the face mask is designed to even skin tone. Infused with alpha hydroxy acids, soy and kiwi complex, it gently exfoliates skin and reveals a smoother and more even texture. It is formulated to be gentle on skin and is paraben-free, phthalate-free and non-comedogenic so it won t clog pores. For best results simply apply the soy and kiwi infused face mask, let dry, and gently peel off in one piece no need to rinse. .35-oz tube of Aveeno Positively Radiant MaxGlow Peel Off Mask to help improve skin tone. This smoothing and brightening face mask gently exfoliates and helps lift away dull, tired skin. Specially formulated with alpha hydroxy acids, soy and kiwi complex to intensely hydrate skin. Peel off the face mask to reveal smoother skin with a more even tone and texture. Designed to be easy to use simply apply, let dry, and gently peel off, with no need to rinse. Gentle on skin and paraben-free, phthalate-free and non-comedogenic, so it won t clog pores. Soy facial mask is from the brand that has been dermatologist-recommended for over 65 years. Mix and match this exfoliating face mask with other face masks from the Aveeno collection