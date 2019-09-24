Aveeno

Aveeno Positively Radiant Daily Moisturizer Spf 15

$13.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Help even skin tone and texture and reveal naturally radiant looking skin with AVEENO POSITIVELY RADIANT Daily Facial Moisturizer with Broad Spectrum SPF 15 sunscreen. This daily facial moisturizer with sunscreen is clinically shown to help improve tone, texture, dullness, blotchiness, and brown spots. A face moisturizer with Total Soy Complex and natural light diffusers, this lotion formula works to even skin tone and texture, fight the signs of early skin aging, reduce the look of dark spots and reflect light to visibly smooth imperfections, leaving skin glowing. AVEENO Positively RADIANT Facial Moisturizer with Broad Spectrum SPF 15 is oil-free, hypoallergenic, non-comedogenic, non-greasy and wearable under makeup. It includes broad spectrum SPF 15 sunscreen to help protect your skin from further sun damage.The Positively RADIANT collection is designed to enhance your natural radiance and give you a lit-from-within glow. Each Total Soy Complex enriched product targets even tone and texture. Try other AVEENO Positively RADIANT products or explore other AVEENO collections for a skin solution that's positively you.